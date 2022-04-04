46 F
Camp of Ukrainians at the U.S.-Mexico Border Swells as More Refugees Arrive

By Homeland Security Today
San Ysidro border crossing (Josh Denmark/CBP)

Hundreds of Ukrainians are camping in the Mexican border city of Tijuana hoping to seek U.S. asylum, a surge in arrivals just days after the Biden administration said the United States would accept up to 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing from war.

Many of the Ukrainians escaping the Russian invasion of their home country have flown to the U.S.-Mexico border hoping officials will allow them in so they can reunite with U.S. relatives or friends.

People are spread out on blankets and lawn chairs alongside overstuffed suitcases on a patch of grass near the international port of entry. Some are sleeping in tents and under tarps.

Read more at Reuters

Previous articleUkraine: Russia’s Cruel Siege Warfare Tactics Unlawfully Killing Civilians – New Testimony and Investigation
