Canada Border Services Agency Stops the Production of 3D-Printed Guns

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced that in 2021, its officers across Canada seized 1,122 firearms, more than double the number from 2020.

The CBSA has also announced the results of an investigation into 3D-printed firearms manufacturing. This case, which dates back to September 28, 2021, began at the International Mail Processing Centre in Mississauga, Ontario. CBSA border services officers were processing postal shipments and intercepted a suspicious package, destined for southeastern Manitoba from the United States. Upon closer examination, they found that the shipment contained undeclared firearm components, including metal parts and inserts most commonly used to reinforce the plastic frame of a 3D-printed handgun.

After reviewing the information and conducting further investigation, the CBSA and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) jointly executed a search warrant at a residence in the Rural Municipality of Hanover, Manitoba on December 16, 2021. Officers arrested a 34-year-old man who did not have a valid license to produce or possess firearms, and seized the following items as evidence:

two restricted 3D-printed handguns

a 3D printer with filament

three non-restricted firearms

a personal quantity of ammunition

The CBSA Criminal Investigations Section released the individual on conditions. He now faces charges on the following counts:

making false statements, contrary to Section 153(a) of the Customs Act

manufacturing a restricted firearm, contrary to Section 99 of the Criminal Code (x2)

possessing a firearm without a license, contrary to Section 92 of the Criminal Code (x3)

failing to follow firearms storage regulations, contrary to Section 86(2) of the Criminal Code (x2)

In Canada, anyone convicted of manufacturing firearms without authorization faces a mandatory minimum sentence of three years imprisonment.

