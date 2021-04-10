Canada Seizes 26 Firearms and Prohibited Devices at the Border

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced the seizure of 26 firearms and prohibited devices at the Cornwall port of entry.

On March 28, 2021, Christopher Jacobs, a Quebec resident, arrived at the Cornwall port of entry and was referred for a secondary examination. During the examination, officers discovered:

1 assault rifle

17 prohibited handguns

8 restricted handguns

1 suppressor

44 magazines

2 fast loaders and one loader

Jacobs was arrested for offenses under the Customs Act and the Criminal Code of Canada related to firearm smuggling and is being held on a criminal hold. He is scheduled to appear in court in Cornwall on April 12, 2021, to face charges. The investigation is ongoing.

The Canadian government introduced an immediate prohibition of more than 1,500 assault-style firearms on May 1, and affected firearms cannot be legally used, sold or imported into Canada. When an individual declares a prohibited firearm at the border, they will be offered the option to export or abandon it; if they fail to declare, the firearm may be seized and ultimately destroyed. Failing to declare firearms can result in significant border delays, monetary penalties, criminal charges, loss of the undeclared guns, and the risk of visitors being banned from returning to Canada.

Just last week, CBSA and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations announced a joint task force dedicated to disrupting and dismantling the illegal movement of firearms, ammunition, and explosive weapons across the U.S.-Canadian border.

