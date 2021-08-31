Canada Suspends Direct Flights From Morocco

An increase in COVID-19 positive test results has been observed in travelers arriving in Canada from Morocco over the past month.

Based on the latest public health advice from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Transport Canada is issuing a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) restricting all direct commercial and private passenger flights to Canada from Morocco from August 29, 2021, at 00:01 EDT until September 29, 2021, at 00:00 EDT. All direct commercial and private passenger flights to Canada from Morocco are subject to the NOTAM. Cargo-only operations, medical transfers or military flights are not included.

Flights from Morocco that were already in transit at the time of the publication of the NOTAM were allowed to proceed to Canada. All travelers arriving on those flights were required to take a test on arrival in Canada.

Transport Canada is also amending the Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, related to third-country pre-departure COVID-19 molecular tests to include travellers to Canada from Morocco via an indirect route. This means that passengers who depart Morocco to Canada, via an indirect route, will be required to obtain a valid COVID-19 pre-departure test from a third country – other than Morocco – before continuing their journey to Canada. The third-country testing requirement will also come into effect on August 29, 2021, at 00:01 EDT.

Restricting flights from countries of concern is part of Canada’s general approach to the responsible and effective management of Canada’s border re-opening plan.

Canada is working with the government of Morocco and aviation operators to ensure appropriate procedures are put in place to enable a safe resumption of direct flights as soon as conditions permit.

Canadians are advised to avoid non-essential travel outside of Canada and border measures also remain subject to change as the epidemiological situation evolves.

Read more at Transport Canada

