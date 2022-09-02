Canada to Upgrade and Replace 24 Ports of Entry

As part of its commitment to border modernization, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) will upgrade and replace 24 ports of entry over the next seven years to improve the border crossing experience for travelers, provide border services officers with upgraded infrastructure and technology, and deliver on the border of the future.

On September 1, the CBSA marked the completion of work at the Fraser port of entry in Northern British Columbia, the first under the Land Border Crossing Project, the largest infrastructure project in the history of the CBSA.

The upgraded Fraser port of entry was constructed using a modular building kit in partnership with Natural Resources Canada, a building and design method that contributes to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and supports sustainable development commitments. The new and energy efficient facility includes enhancements in safety, security and technology, while also meeting the requirements of Canada’s northern weather. It replaces the former structure which opened in 1979.

The CBSA has worked closely with Indigenous and local communities, and the US Customs and Border Protection. As part of the CBSA’s commitment to Truth and Reconciliation efforts, the Fraser port of entry will display Indigenous interpretive signage of the Taku River Tlingit First Nation. For each newly constructed port of entry under the Land Border Crossing Project, the Agency will strive to include meaningful cultural representation from local Indigenous communities.

“The CBSA is proud to introduce the upgraded port of entry in Fraser,” said Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency. “It is designed to fulfill our top priorities of keeping Canada safe, providing a smooth and more efficient border crossing experience for travelers, while providing our officers with the modern infrastructure and technology they need to continue to do excellent work.”

