Canada to Welcome Back Cruise Ships from November 1

As of November 1, 2021, the prohibition of cruise ships in Canadian waters will no longer be in effect if operators are able to fully comply with public health requirements.

As the outlook of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to improve, Canada looks forward to having a cruising season in 2022. The cruise ship industry, which represents more than $4 billion annual input into the Canadian economy and directly and indirectly generates approximately 30,000 jobs, is an important part of Canada’s domestic tourism sector.

“As Canadians have done their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19, our government continues to work hard to safely restart our economy and build back better,” said Minister of Transport, Omar Alghabra. “We will welcome cruise ships—an important part of our tourism sector—back in Canadian waters for the 2022 season.”

On February 4, 2021, the Government of Canada announced a one-year ban for cruise ships and Arctic pleasure craft until February 28, 2022.

Canada continues to advise citizens to avoid all travel on cruise ships outside the country until further notice.

Read more at Transport Canada

