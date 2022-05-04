Carl E. Landrum Assumes Command of Laredo Sector Border Patrol

On Friday, April 29, Laredo Sector Border Patrol welcomed its newest Chief Patrol Agent, Carl E. Landrum. A Change of Command ceremony was held at Texas A&M International University in Laredo, Texas. U.S. Border Patrol Deputy Chief Matthew Hudak presided over the ceremony, which formally established Chief Landrum as the Chief Patrol Agent (CPA) for the Laredo Sector.

Chief Landrum stated, “I want to take this time to thank the men and women of the Laredo Sector Border Patrol, US Border Patrol Deputy Chief Matthew J. Hudak our local, state, and federal partners, visiting chiefs from surrounding sectors, local and state leaders, and my family and friends who were in attendance with me at today’s Change of Command Ceremony. I consider myself a Laredoen, this is my community and I vow to support and work together with our leaders in this community. We are all here together for a reason, together we will take America to a better place.”

Chief Landrum began his Border Patrol career in October 1996, as a member of Academy Class 323, where he was assigned to the Brown Field Station in the San Diego Sector. As his career progressed, he promoted to Special Agent with the Federal Air Marshal Service in New York City in 2003. In 2005, he was promoted to SBPA Course Developer / Instructor at the Border Patrol Academy. As a class coordinator, he oversaw the successful graduation of 16 academy classes consisting of approximately 880 trainees. In 2007, he promoted to Assistant Chief Patrol Agent at USBP Headquarters in Washington, D.C. In 2011, he promoted to Patrol Agent in Charge of the Cotulla Border Patrol Station. On January 2012, he helped stand up the South Texas Campaign (STC) as the first J3 Assistant Commander over the Operations Division.

In 2012, he was promoted to Patrol Agent in Charge of the Laredo North Border Patrol Station and in 2014, Mr. Landrum was promoted to Division Chief at the Laredo Sector Headquarters. He also served as the first Chief of Staff establishing the DHS Joint Task Force West in San Antonio, Texas. He also served as the Deputy Chief Patrol Agent of the Yuma and Laredo Sectors from 2016 to 2022.

His career spans for more than 25 years, with a wealth of experience in border security, law enforcement, policy development, national security policy, study of war, homeland security, and the strategy development construct. He has developed near, and mid-term plans and programs to support the strategic direction of the President of the United States, the Secretary of Homeland Security, and the Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, by examining U.S. interests and policies from a geopolitical perspective. He has also focused the use of national power, border security, strategy development, and campaign planning on national defense and continental security.

Chief Landrum attended Baylor University and earned a Bachelor of Science in Information Systems from the University of Phoenix in San Diego, CA. He holds certificates from the University of Maryland (Customs and Border Protection Leadership Institute), the American University (Key Executive Leadership Program), and the DHS Senior Executive Service Candidate Development Program. He also earned a Master of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College. Mr. Landrum was the first civilian officer ever selected to attend the Army War College – Advanced Strategic Art Program (ASAP), graduating with honors.

Carl E. Landrum is a native of Victoria, Texas, and now resides in Laredo, Texas.

The Laredo Sector is responsible for 139 Southwest border miles along the Rio Grande River between Mexico and the United States. The area of responsibility stretches from the U.S./Mexico border in Texas to the Oklahoma and Arkansas state lines. With a workforce of over 1,800 employees, the Laredo Sector is a viable economic factor providing over $80 million in salaries on an annual basis for the Sector’s region. The Laredo Sector has one Sector complex and nine stations: Laredo North, Laredo South, Laredo West, Zapata, Cotulla, Hebbronville, Freer, San Antonio, and Dallas.

