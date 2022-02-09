Carl E. Landrum Selected as Chief Patrol Agent, Laredo Sector

CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus, Deputy Commissioner Troy A. Miller, and Chief Raul L. Ortiz are pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Carl E. Landrum to the Senior Executive Service (SES) position of Chief Patrol Agent (CPA), Laredo Sector, in the U.S. Border Patrol (USBP).

CPA Landrum entered on duty with the USBP in October 1996, as a member of Class 323. He started as a Border Patrol Agent at Brown Field Station, San Diego Sector. As his career progressed, he served as an Assistant Chief Patrol Agent at USBP Headquarters, in Washington, D.C; and Division Chief, at Laredo Sector Headquarters. CPA Landrum also served as the first-ever Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Senior Executive Service (SES) Candidate Development Program (CDP) participant in the private sector, and as the Chief of Staff for the DHS Joint Task Force-West, in San Antonio, Texas. In 2020, CPA Landrum was appointed to the SES as Deputy Chief Patrol Agent, Laredo.

CPA Landrum attended Baylor University and earned a Bachelor of Science in Information Systems from the University of Phoenix in San Diego, California. He is a graduate of the Customs and Border Protection Leadership Institute and the DHS SES Candidate Development Program. He earned a Master of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College. CPA Landrum was the first civilian officer ever selected to attend the Army War College’s Advanced Strategic Art Program, graduating with honors.

