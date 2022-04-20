CBP: 37 Percent Increase in Border Encounters from February to March

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) today released operational statistics for March 2022, which can be viewed online here.

“CBP continues to enforce the CDC’s Title 42 Public Health Order. Half of migrants encountered in March were processed for expulsion under Title 42, and those who were not processed under Title 42 continue to be processed for removal under Title 8, the same authorities CBP has used throughout our history,” said CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus. “While we may likely see an increase in encounters after the CDC’s Title 42 Public Health Order is terminated on May 23rd, CBP continues to execute this Administration’s comprehensive strategy to safely, orderly, and humanely manage our borders. CBP is surging personnel and resources to the border, increasing processing capacity, securing more ground and air transportation, and increasing medical supplies, food, water, and other resources to ensure a humane environment for those being processed.”

CBP Southwest Border Enforcement Numbers for March 2022

The large number of expulsions during the pandemic has contributed to a higher-than-usual number of migrants making multiple border crossing attempts, which means that total encounters somewhat overstate the number of unique individuals arriving at the border.

The number of unique individuals encountered nationwide in March 2022 was 159,900, a 37 percent increase in the number of unique enforcement encounters than the prior month.

In total, there were 221,303 encounters along the southwest land border in March, a 33 percent increase compared to February. Of those, 28 percent involved individuals who had at least one prior encounter in the previous 12 months, compared to an average one-year re-encounter rate of 14 percent for FY2014-2019.

More than three-fourths (76 percent) of all southwest land border encounters were single adults, with 169,062 encounters in March, a 33 percent increase compared to February.

109,549 encounters, 50 percent of the total, were processed for expulsion under Title 42. 111,754 encounters were processed under Title 8. 101,539 encounters involving single adults (60 percent of all single adult encounters) were processed for expulsion under Title 42, with 67,523 processed under Title 8. 7,802 encounters involving family unit individuals (21 percent of all family unit individuals) were processed for expulsion under Title 42, with 30,016 processed under Title 8.



Unaccompanied Children

Encounters of unaccompanied children increased 18 percent, with 14,167 encounters in March compared with 11,984 in February. In March, the average number of unaccompanied children in CBP custody was 582 per day, compared with an average of 520 per day in February.

Family Unit individuals

Encounters of family unit individuals increased by 42 percent from 26,721 in February to 37,818 in March—which is 56 percent decrease from the peak of 86,631 in August 2021.

CBP Nationwide Total Encounters for FY22TD through March: 1,217,802

Preparations for a Potential Increase in Migration

CBP works to secure and manage our borders while building a fair and orderly immigration system. The CDC has announced that, on May 23, 2022, its Title 42 public health Order will be terminated. As a result, beginning on May 23, 2022, DHS will no longer process families and single adults for expulsion pursuant to Title 42. Instead, DHS will process them for removal under Title 8. Until May 23, 2022, the CDC’s Title 42 Order remains in place, and DHS will continue to process families and single adults for expulsion pursuant to the Order.

Under Title 8, those who attempt to enter the United States without authorization, and who are unable to establish a legal basis to remain in the United States (such as a valid asylum claim), will be quickly removed. Individuals who have been removed are also subject to additional long-term consequences beyond removal from the United States, including bars to future immigration benefits.

DHS is implementing a comprehensive strategy to address a potential increase in the number of border encounters. The strategy includes: 1) Acquiring and deploying resources to address increased volumes; 2) Delivering a more efficient and fair immigration process; 3) Processing and removing those who do not have valid claims; and 4) Working with other countries in the Western Hemisphere to manage migration and address root causes. Read more here.

International Travel and Trade

One of CBP’s core mission objectives is to enhance the nation’s economic prosperity, including through the facilitation of lawful trade and travel. CBP continues to protect America’s national and economic security by facilitating legitimate trade while rigorously enforcing U.S. customs laws and regulations.

Count March 2020 March 2021 % March 2021 Change from March 2020 March 2022 % March 2022 Change from March 2020 % March 2022 Change from March

2021 Air 5,462,370 2,851,652 -48% 7,579,343 139% 266% Passenger Vehicles 5,794,340 4,998,979 -14% 6,813,684 118% 136% Pedestrians 2,987,080 2,345,398 -21% 3,457,850 116% 147% Commercial Trucks 1,020,799 1,136,076 111% 1,094,427 107% -4%

Since travel restrictions were eased on November 8, CBP has processed increased numbers of arriving travelers without any significant delays. The new rules allow travelers who are non-U.S. persons to seek to enter the United States for non-essential travel via land ports of entry and ferry terminals, provided they are fully vaccinated and have appropriate documentation. The updated guidelines also allow most non-immigrants (non-U.S. citizens and other covered persons) who are fully vaccinated to travel by air to the United States, regardless of the reason for travel.

CBP will continue to track traveler numbers and wait times over the next few months and continue to adjust as needed to make the travel experience more efficient. In the meantime, travelers can plan by doing the following:

Have a valid Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative document, such as a passport, Trusted Traveler Program card, or Enhanced Tribal Card.

Possess proof of an approved COVID-19 vaccination as outlined on the CDC website.

Verbally attest to their travel intent and COVID-19 vaccination status.

Be prepared to present any documents requested by the CBP officer.

Accountability and Transparency

As part of the agency’s continuing effort to promote organizational accountability and transparency, CBP announced the release of its Report on Internal Investigations and Employee Accountability: Fiscal Year 2020. For FY2020, CBP leadership directed the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) and Human Resources Management (HRM) to generate a joint report combining information regarding allegation intake and misconduct investigations with information regarding disciplinary outcomes. CBP is committed to being a leader in law enforcement accountability and transparency by providing multiple ways to report incidents as well as timely, accurate, and appropriate information regarding CBP-related deaths, use of force incidents, and other critical incidents resulting in serious injuries. The Accountability and Transparency page provides the public with statements, policies, reports, and other important information concerning critical incidents and related OPR reviews and investigations.

Trade Stats/Seizures – Protecting the American Consumer

CBP works diligently with the trade community and port operators to ensure that merchandise is cleared as efficiently as possible. CBP works with the trade community to strengthen international supply chains and improve border security. There are several programs by which CBP works with importers, carriers, consolidators, licensed customs brokers, and manufacturers to advance information about the shipments and expedite the inspection process at the ports of entry. CBP is available to conduct exams and is ready and willing to expand hours of operations if necessary to meet the growing demand for imported goods.

In March 2022 alone, CBP processed more than 3.1 million entry summaries valued at more than $337 billion, identifying estimated duties of nearly $9 billion to be collected by the U.S. government. In March, trade via the ocean environment accounted for more than 37 percent of the total import value, followed by air, truck, and rail.

Intellectual property rights violations continue to put America’s innovation economy at risk. Trade in counterfeit and pirated goods threaten the competitiveness of U.S. businesses, the livelihoods of American workers, and the health and safety of consumers.

In March 2022, CBP seized nearly 10,583 shipments that contained counterfeit goods valued at more than $1.5 billion.

Drug Seizures

CBP officers, Border Patrol agents, and Air and Marine Operations agents continue to interdict the flow of illicit narcotics across the border. Nationwide, drug seizures (Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Heroin, Fentanyl, and Marijuana) by weight were down 16 percent in March compared to December. Seizures were as follows:

Cocaine seizures decreased 11 percent

Methamphetamine decreased 22 percent

Heroin seizures increased 7 percent

Fentanyl seizures increased 55 percent

Additional CBP drug seizure statistics can be found here.

Agriculture Stats/Seizures – Securing American Agriculture

In March 2022, CBP agriculture specialists helped protect America’s agriculture, natural resources, and economic prosperity.

CBP issued 6,770 emergency action notifications for restricted and prohibited plant and animal products entering the United States.

CBP conducted 79,073 positive passenger inspections and issued 641 civil penalties and/or violations to the traveling public for failing to declare prohibited agriculture items.

CBP COVID-19 Response

The safety of our workforce, our communities, and individuals in our care is a top priority. CBP personnel put themselves and their families at risk with every encounter with the public.

Since the start of the pandemic:

More than 24,031 CBP employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

64 have passed away.

CBP continues to explore adjustments to workforce posture and health protocols based on widespread vaccine access and easing public health metrics:

CBP provides migrants who can’t be expelled under the CDC’s Title 42 order or are awaiting processing with PPE from the moment they are taken into custody, and migrants are required to keep masks on at all times.

CBP works with appropriate agencies that facilitate testing, diagnosis, isolation, and treatment of migrants, including: Local governments and non-governmental organizations for persons released from CBP custody; ICE for testing of persons to be released from CBP custody, particularly in locations without local government or NGO testing capability; and, HHS for testing of unaccompanied children.

DHS has developed a partnership model to test and isolate families who test positive for COVID-19, and reimburse 100 percent of the cost, provided that the state does not stand in the way.

