CBP Acting Commissioner Returns from Northern Triangle Trip

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan this week returned to Washington following a week-long trip to the Northern Triangle nations of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador to reiterate the agency’s commitment to our partner nations and to continue to discourage families and individuals from making the dangerous journey north to the United States.

Acting Commissioner Morgan’s trip involved meetings with a wide array of leaders and law enforcement officials on issues such as border security, human trafficking, asylum agreements, customs systems, enhanced trade opportunities, and reducing illegal migration.

“The long-term economic prosperity of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras is vital to addressing the flow of illegal migration to the United States,” Morgan said. “We are actively engaged in these partnerships between nations and they are absolutely essential to strengthen our efforts in the U.S. to control our borders and uphold the rule of law. We must also continue to discourage migrants from these nations from risking the lives of their family by making the dangerous and potentially deadly journey north to the United States.”

Acting Commissioner Morgan held productive meetings with the Ministers and police, immigration, and customs agency heads from each of the three nations.

As partners, the U.S. and Northern Triangle governments continue to collaborate in preventing migrants from placing their lives in the hands of human smugglers to travel to the United States.

Under the Border Security Agreements signed earlier this year, the United States will provide training and mentoring to law enforcement and immigration officials to improve the capacity of the three nations to combat migrant trafficking and human smuggling transiting through the region.

