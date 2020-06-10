CBP and GSA Partner with City of Pharr to Expedite Cargo Inspections at Pharr Land Port of Entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has partnered with the City of Pharr to implement Unified Cargo Processing (UCP) at the Pharr Land Port of Entry (LPOE). The partnership was managed by CBP’s Donations Acceptance Program (DAP) in coordination with the General Services Administration (GSA).

The City of Pharr donated infrastructure modifications to establish two dry dock bays at the Pharr LPOE. The dry dock bays will be used by CBP Officers as additional secondary inspection bays for non-agricultural imports.

CBP Officers at the Pharr LPOE can now work alongside Mexican Customs Officers to concurrently perform secondary inspections on imports as part of the UCP program. This joint processing will expedite the inspection process, reducing wait times and increasing throughput at the Pharr LPOE.

“The Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry would like to express its gratitude to the City of Pharr for the donation of this expansion project, which was possible through CBP’s Donation Acceptance Program,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas. “The implementation of Unified Cargo Processing (UCP) fosters the working collaboration between CBP and Mexican Customs Officials to expedite the inspection process and reduce wait times for the efficient flow of commercial traffic.”

“This is an excellent opportunity to promote bi-national camaraderie and simultaneously the work smarter concept,” Port Director Rodriguez continued. “Conducting a single inspection with dual components, in this case CBP officers working alongside our Mexican counterparts, will streamline the inspection process which can ultimately only expedite the flow of international commerce.”

This DAP project highlights CBP and GSA’s ability to enter into small-scale partnerships that impose minimal cost and effort on local community stakeholders while enhancing local operations and reducing wait times.

“In Pharr, we are constantly seeking creative opportunities to collaborate with our partners, working to maximize resources and improve efficiencies with the ultimate goal of better facilitating trade and commerce at the Pharr International Bridge,” said Pharr Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez, M.D. “Making an investment in infrastructure modifications under the Donations Acceptance Program was a worthwhile decision, and along with our trade partners, we look forward to benefiting from expedited inspections, reduced wait times, and more efficient international commerce as a result of this program,” Hernandez added.

Pursuant to 6 U.S.C. § 301a, and more generally, the Homeland Security Act of 2002, 6 U.S.C. §§ 112 et seq., as amended, CBP and GSA are authorized to accept donations of real property, personal property (including monetary donations) and non-personal services from private sector and government entities. Accepted donations may be used for port of entry construction, alterations, operations and maintenance activities. The donations may not adversely impact lawful trade and travel.

Public-private partnerships are a key component of CBP’s Resource Optimization Strategy and allow CBP to provide new or expanded services and infrastructure at domestic ports of entry. For more information, visit www.cbp.gov/DAP.

Read more at CBP

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)