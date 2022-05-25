CBP Announces ESTA Fee Change

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced today that the fee for travelers intending to travel to the United States with an approved Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) has increased from $14 to $21.

As a result of Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 (PL 115-123), which extended the ESTA fee to 2027, and the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2020 (PL 116-94), the ESTA travel promotion fee was increased from $10 to $17, in addition to a $4 operational fee. CBP will begin collecting the new fee amount on May 26, 2022. Individuals with an approved ESTA do not have to re-apply at this time, as an ESTA is valid for up to two years.

The ESTA is an automated system that determines the eligibility of visitors to travel to the United States under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) by air, land, or sea. The VWP enables eligible nationals of 40 countries to travel to the United States for business or tourism for stays of up to 90 days without a visa if they have an approved ESTA. CBP encourages travelers to obtain an approved ESTA by using the official website Official ESTA Application Website, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (dhs.gov).

