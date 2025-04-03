CBP Announces March Recorded the Lowest Southwest Border Crossings in History

The month of March recorded the lowest southwest border crossings in history, marking a pivotal achievement in our nation’s border security efforts, according to a news release from CBP on 1 April. This milestone demonstrates that operational control is becoming a reality — which seemed impossible just a few months ago under the Biden administration — as enforcement measures continue to yield significant results.

In March, the Border Patrol data shows that around 7,180 southwest border crossings were recorded, a dramatic drop compared to the monthly average of 155,000 from the previous four years. Daily southwest border apprehensions have also fallen to around 230 per day, a number our country has never seen before — especially when measured against the previous administration’s average daily encounters of 5,100 per day.

“Under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Noem, the administration has taken bold, decisive action to restore control at the border. Border Patrol agents are empowered like never before to shut down unlawful entry and protect American lives,” said Acting Commissioner Pete Flores. “The message is clear: the border is closed to illegal crossings, and for those still willing to test our resolve, know this — you will be prosecuted, and you will be deported.”

Furthermore, in March, new border wall contracts were signed, ensuring continued construction.

CBP’s finalized monthly numbers will come out in the following days.