CBP Announces New Path Forward for the Replacement of Deteriorated Border Barrier Near Friendship Park

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has lifted the suspension on the replacement of deteriorated border barrier at the Friendship Circle Project, which includes replacing dilapidated primary and secondary border barrier along the border in San Diego, Calif. CBP paused work on the project in August to conduct additional stakeholder outreach and to further engage with the community on the barrier requiring repair in this area, which is located near Friendship Park.

After analyzing the feedback received during the pause, along with reviewing the operational conditions of U.S. Border Patrol in this immediate area, CBP has developed an approach that meets the border security needs of the area while also addressing feedback from the community. Upon completion of the project, CBP is committed to providing visitors on the U.S. side of the border with access to Friendship Park. Access to the Park will be coordinated with USBP through a gate in the secondary barrier, during designated periods of time, once it is operationally safe to do so. This will allow visitors on the U.S. side of the border to communicate with friends and family located in Mexico on the other side of the primary barrier like in years past. In addition, USBP remains committed to restoring the Bi-national Garden located within Friendship Park following the completion of construction activities. CBP anticipates construction will resume in early 2023 and is anticipated to complete in approximately six months.

Read more at CBP