CBP Announces Opening of New Temporary Processing Facility in Otay Mesa, California

The facility is weatherproof, climate-controlled, and is expected to provide ample areas for eating, sleeping, and personal hygiene.

By Homeland Security Today
Aerial view of the soft-sided facility in Otay Mesa, Calif. (Mani Albrecht/CBP)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced the opening of a new soft-sided facility in Otay Mesa, California. The facility’s primary purpose is to safely and expeditiously process individuals in U.S. Border Patrol custody.

CBP consistently evaluates operational requirements to determine if additional temporary facilities will be needed. The new facility on Pogo Road will have a holding capacity of approximately 500.

The facility is weatherproof, climate-controlled, and is expected to provide ample areas for eating, sleeping, and personal hygiene.  The new facility’s design is similar to that of recently constructed soft-sided facilities.  The temporary 130,786-square-foot facility will provide additional processing capacity for Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector.

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

