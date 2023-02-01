CBP Announces Opening of New Temporary Processing Facility in Otay Mesa, California

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced the opening of a new soft-sided facility in Otay Mesa, California. The facility’s primary purpose is to safely and expeditiously process individuals in U.S. Border Patrol custody.

CBP consistently evaluates operational requirements to determine if additional temporary facilities will be needed. The new facility on Pogo Road will have a holding capacity of approximately 500.

The facility is weatherproof, climate-controlled, and is expected to provide ample areas for eating, sleeping, and personal hygiene. The new facility’s design is similar to that of recently constructed soft-sided facilities. The temporary 130,786-square-foot facility will provide additional processing capacity for Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector.

Read more at CBP