CBP Announces Reopening of U.S. NEXUS/FAST Enrollment Centers

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is pleased to announce that the NEXUS and U.S./Canada FAST enrollment centers in the United States will reopen April 19, 2022.

Starting April 5, conditionally approved applicants may schedule interviews at U.S. NEXUS and U.S./Canada FAST enrollment centers in the United States on the Trusted Traveler portal. NEXUS and FAST enrollment centers in Canada remain closed until further notice. Applicants may enter the United States to complete their interview, but must meet all applicable travel requirements.

CBP asks all applicants to be patient, as there is a backlog of applications to be processed by a limited number of open enrollment centers. In order to prioritize new applicants requiring interviews, CBP asks existing NEXUS and FAST members to refrain from scheduling an appointment at this time. However, existing members are encouraged to renew their membership applications online before the expiration date on their cards to maintain their membership privileges until they are able to complete an interview at a later time.

NEXUS is a CBP program that allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk Canadian travelers upon arrival in the United States, while FAST allows expedited clearance into the United States for pre-approved, low-risk commercial drivers from Mexico and Canada. The non-refundable application fee for both programs is $50 each, and applications must be submitted through Trusted Traveler Programs website. Once the applicant successfully passes a background check, a CBP officer will conduct an interview with the applicant at select locations in the U.S. to make a final eligibility determination.

