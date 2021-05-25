(Unsplash/Rose Butler)

CBP Announces Temporary Closure of Port of Limestone

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will be temporarily-suspending operations at the Limestone, Maine Port of Entry due to reconstruction and upgrades to the facility.

Beginning July 1, the Port of Limestone will be temporarily closed to all cross-border traffic. The approximate date of re-opening is anticipated to be on or before March 1, 2022.

This closure will ensure the safety of travelers who utilize the port of entry as well as employees who work there and facilitate an earlier completion of the project and quicker return to normal operations.

CBP operates two nearby border crossings as an alternative method to facilitate cross-border traffic.

  • Hamlin Port of Entry – is approximately 14 miles away and operates daily from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

“Upgrades and modernization improvements to our ports of entry not only streamline efficiency and travel but provides for improved service during higher volume periods,” said Jennifer De La O, Acting Director of Field Operations, in Boston. “Should you have any questions please contact Port Director, Christopher Doughty, Houlton Port of Entry at (207) 532-2131.”

