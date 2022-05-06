CBP Announces the Opening of Poker Creek Port of Entry and Hours of Operation

The Poker Creek Port of Entry will re-open for summer 2022 following two years of closure. The port is currently scheduled to open on June 1, 2022 and will close on September 1, 2022. Weather can affect those dates, so anyone planning on making the journey should plan accordingly.

Hours of Operation will be different than previous years. The port will be open from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Alaska Standard Time). Travelers are reminded that Alaska is one hour behind Yukon, Canada time.

CBP encourages travelers requiring an I-94 (non-US or Canadian citizens) to use the CBP One mobile app or visit the CBP I-94 website – https://i94.cbp.dhs.gov/I94/#/home – to apply for their I-94. Travelers receive a provisional I-94 after submitting their application and payment online. If not applied for in advance, Travelers must have exact change ($6 USD) available upon arrival at the Port of Poker Creek.

CBP would also like to remind travelers to avoid bringing their Canadian-sourced firewood into the U.S.

Information about entering Canada can be found by visiting: www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca

