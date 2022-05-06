56.9 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, May 6, 2022
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Subject Matter AreasBorder SecurityCustoms & Immigration

CBP Announces the Opening of Poker Creek Port of Entry and Hours of Operation

CBP encourages travelers requiring an I-94 (non-US or Canadian citizens) to use the CBP One mobile app or visit the CBP I-94 website.

By Homeland Security Today
(CBP photo)

The Poker Creek Port of Entry will re-open for summer 2022 following two years of closure. The port is currently scheduled to open on June 1, 2022 and will close on September 1, 2022.   Weather can affect those dates, so anyone planning on making the journey should plan accordingly.

Hours of Operation will be different than previous years. The port will be open from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Alaska Standard Time).  Travelers are reminded that Alaska is one hour behind Yukon, Canada time.

CBP encourages travelers requiring an I-94 (non-US or Canadian citizens) to use the CBP One mobile app or visit the CBP I-94 website –  https://i94.cbp.dhs.gov/I94/#/home – to apply for their I-94.  Travelers receive a provisional I-94 after submitting their application and payment online.  If not applied for in advance, Travelers must have exact change ($6 USD) available upon arrival at the Port of Poker Creek.

CBP would also like to remind travelers to avoid bringing their Canadian-sourced firewood into the U.S.

Information about entering Canada can be found by visiting:  www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca

Read more at CBP

Previous article$10 Million Reward Offered for Information to Bring Conti Ransomware Variant Co-Conspirators to Justice
Next articleOffice of Justice Programs Announces New Administrator for Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals