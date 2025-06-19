U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Buffalo, Peace Bridge border crossing, arrested a citizen of Sudan, Lawful Permanent Resident of the United States, who had an active warrant out of Fairfax County, Virginia.

On June 13, CBP officers encountered Ball Salim Ahmed Ball, a 29-year-old-male Sudanese citizen, entering the United States as the sole occupant in a personal vehicle. Ball indicated that he was in Canada for a few days visiting friends. During Ball’s examination, CBP officers discovered a National Crime Information Center (NCIC) match that indicated that he had an active warrant for his arrest. Subsequently, the man was taken to the secondary inspection area by CBP officers, to verify the warrant. During the secondary inspection, CBP officers verified Ball’s identification and confirmed that he had an active arrest warrant from the Fairfax County Police Department for Failure to Appear for Murder Trial on the original charges of first-degree murder and strangulation.

“Once again, our enforcement focused CBP officers identified and apprehended a wanted fugitive charged with heinous crimes,” said Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “Our strong relationships with our law enforcement partners are pivotal to ensuring violent fugitives like this are brought to justice.”

Buffalo Director of Field Operations Rose Brophy commented, “An outstanding job by our Buffalo CBP officers on the arrest of a violent criminal wanted for failing to appear in a case of murder. We hope that the family of the victim will feel a sense of relief knowing this individual was caught and will now be held accountable and face the consequences of his actions.”

After processing and confirming the arrest warrant, the man was turned over to the Buffalo Police Department, as a Fugitive from Justice and is awaiting extradition to Virginia.

