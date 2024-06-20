68.9 F
CBP at Del Rio Nabs Two Men Wanted for Sex Offenses in 48 Hours

Within a 48-hour period, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Del Rio Port of Entry apprehended two men wanted on outstanding felony warrants for sex-related offenses.

“In back-to-back fashion, our frontline officers intercepted two men within a 48-hour period that had outstanding felony warrants for sex-related offenses,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry. “These apprehensions exemplify the important role CBP officers play in ensuring that justice is carried out and keeping our communities safe and secure.”

On Saturday, June 15, CBP officers at Del Rio International Bridge referred vehicle driver Mario Venegas, 60, a U.S. citizen, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for sexual offense against a child-fondling issued by Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office. CBP officers turned Venegas over to Val Verde County sheriff’s deputies for adjudication of the warrant.

On Friday, June 14, CBP officers at Del Rio International Bridge referred vehicle passenger Eliezar Hernandez Sr., 84, a U.S. citizen, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for sexual assault of spouse issued by Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office. CBP officers turned Hernandez Sr. over to Val Verde County sheriff’s deputies for adjudication of the warrant.

