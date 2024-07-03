U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Progreso International Bridge apprehended a man wanted in the Bexar County area on an outstanding warrant for a sex-related offense involving a child.

“Despite scorching temperatures and increased international travel, CBP officers continue to exercise unyielding vigilance and arrested a man wanted on a felony warrant for a sex offense involving a child in the Bexar area,” said Port Director Walter Weaver, Progeso Port of Entry. “Arrests of this magnitude illustrate the vital roles CBP officers play in protecting our communities.”

On Friday, June 29, CBP officers at the Donna International Crossing referred Jose Quintanilla, 27, a U.S. citizen, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing federal law enforcement databases and biometric verification verified his identity and discovered he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for online solicitation of a minor issued by Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Mr. Quintanilla was turned over to Donna Police Department for transport to Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office for adjudication of the warrant.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.