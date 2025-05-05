During a Senate Finance Committee hearing last Wednesday, Trump’s CPB Commissioner nominee, Rodney Scott, delivered his opening remarks.

Below is the full testimony from Rodney Scott:

“Chairman Crapo, Ranking Member Wyden, Members of the Committee, good morning.

It is a great privilege to be here today as the nominee for Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

I am honored and humbled that President Trump and Secretary Noem have placed their trust in me to lead our nation’s largest federal law enforcement agency. And I am grateful for the opportunity to gain your confidence, discuss my background and leadership experience, and share my vision for CBP.

Let me start where all strength begins – with wisdom. Proverbs 15:22 instructs us: “Plans fail for lack of counsel, but with many advisers they succeed.”

Professionally, I have access to the advice of numerous mentors and colleagues. But today I want to recognize and thank my most reliable advisors – my wife, Tandee, and my daughters, Kennedy and Kassidy – without whom I simply would not be sitting here today. They are my biggest cheerleaders, consistently providing sound advice – even when unsolicited and not immediately appreciated. In times of uncertainty, they are always quick to encourage me and remind me of my unwavering core values.

I also want to thank my parents, Bob and Linda. Like my wife and daughters, my parents are guided by our Christian faith and raised me to treat everyone with respect, that serving is more rewarding that being serve, and that if I would just ask, and then listen, God would show me the next right step. These principles have shaped me both personally and professionally.

If confirmed as Commissioner, I will continue to serve by taking a lead role in providing America the border security that we promised them after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. CBP exists as we know it today because the 9/11 report highlighted that securing our nation is a team sport.

I joined this team more than 30 years ago as a GS-05 Border Patrol agent trainee. I progressed through the ranks and held numerous leadership roles, throughout many presidential administrations.

I am very proud of the green uniform I wore for three decades but know that the Border Patrol is only one of the key players that contributes to the CBP team and our critical mission.

During my career I was immersed in all aspects – and outcomes – of CBP’s border security operations and policies. I worked alongside fellow agents and officers to transform chaotic, crime-ridden border regions into some of the safest communities in America.

I watched CBP officers fine tune operations to maximize the flow of legal trade and travel to fuel our economic security while simultaneously interdicting dangerous people and substances that violate our laws and put our families, friends, and neighbors at risk.

Unfortunately, I also watched communities slide back into chaos when policies intentionally disregarded criminal actions. I learned what works and what does not. I learned what motivates our personnel and what demoralizes them.

If confirmed, I will leverage my experience to empower the men and women of CBP to do what they were hired to do – safeguard every American by securing our borders and keeping trade and travel moving.

Border security is national security. 9/11 made that very clear. Foreign terrorists exploited vulnerabilities in our border security and murdered thousands of our fellow Americans. Most Americans vowed to never forget 9/11 and I assure you that I have not.

Congress responded to 9/11 by creating the Department of Homeland Security and, by extension, CBP.

I responded by joining a small team in CBP that developed and institutionalized our antiterrorism capabilities. It was then, by reading countless intelligence reports, that my understanding of the interdependence between border security and national security grew.

In the years since 9/11 CBP has dramatically evolved its border security operations. Advanced technology, tactical infrastructure, and innovative procedures have improved security at and between our ports of entry, but the most critical factor responsible for our success is and will always be the people: the professional, dedicated patriots who form the backbone of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

I commit to you that if confirmed,

• I will drive actions to ensure the CBP workforce has the training, resources, and policies to excel in every aspect of our mission, and to do so safely.

• I will encourage innovation, modernize processes, and enhance efficiency.

• I will work to ensure that CBP strategies are driven by intelligence and data, and policies are aligned with national security, including economic objectives.

I commit to you that if confirmed, I will proudly lead CBP personnel in securing Americas borders with purpose, integrity, and honor.

I am grateful for your consideration of my nomination, and I look forward to answering your questions.”

Rodney Scott