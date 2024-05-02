U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry this week seized more than $761,000 in cocaine in a single enforcement action.

“This significant cocaine seizure is reflective of the strong enforcement posture of our frontline CBP officers and their effectiveness in applying inspections experience and technology,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. “Seizures like these exemplify CBP’s commitment to advancing our border security mission while facilitating lawful trade and travel.”

The seizure occurred on April 25 at the Pharr International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2008 Dodge driven by a 58-year-old Mexican citizen for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of a non-intrusive inspection system and CBP canines. Upon further physical examination, CBP officers discovered 24 packages containing a total of 57 pounds of alleged cocaine within the vehicle. The narcotics had a street value of $761,803.

CBP seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.