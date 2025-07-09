U.S. Customs and Border Protection has deployed to the Texas Hill Country in response to recent flooding.

On Friday, July 4, CBP emergency response crews from across the agency were dispatched to assist with search, rescue, and recovery efforts in the wake of flash flooding caused by heavy rains. The CBP team includes personnel from BORSTAR (Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue), the Office of Field Operations, and helicopter air crews from Air and Marine Operations.

“CBP is committed to the safety of our communities and will contribute our unique capabilities when asked to assist state and local authorities to respond and to recover from this devastating flooding,” said Nason Hinman, Patrol Agent in Charge of Del Rio Border Patrol Sector’s Special Operations Detachment, who is leading the CBP flood response. “As the nation’s largest law enforcement agency, CBP personnel from around the nation are often called to action during emergencies and work tirelessly to help those in need.”

CBP has responded to numerous natural disasters over the years, including hurricanes and various flooding events, and is always ready to assist other federal, state, and local agencies during emergencies.

The original announcement can be found here.