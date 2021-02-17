CBP Encounters Baby Born in Frigid Temperatures Near the Rio Grande

McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents encounter an adult female and her newborn in the brush near the Rio Grande.

Friday evening, MCS agents working in Mission, Texas, received information that a pregnant Honduran woman was in distress somewhere in the brush near the Rio Grande. Agents immediately responded to the area and initiated a search for the woman. As agents conducted their search, they received additional information that the woman had given birth.

A short time later, an agent found and confirmed the woman had given birth. The agent relayed his location and immediately requested Emergency Medical Services (EMS). Other agents arrived on scene including a Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technician who provided aid to the woman and child. The temperature near the Rio Grande felt even colder than the 30 degree weather experienced throughout the Rio Grande Valley last night. Agents wrapped the woman and child in Mylar blankets and placed them in a Border Patrol vehicle until EMS arrived on scene. The woman and baby were eventually turned over to EMS who transported the pair to a nearby hospital.

Read more at CBP

