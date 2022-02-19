CBP: Family Unit Apprehensions Decreased 39 Percent in January

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) today released operational statistics for January 2022, which can be viewed online here.

“CBP’s January Monthly Operational Update shows migratory flows decreased in January, with CBP personnel encountering 14 percent fewer individuals along the Southwest border than December. Most encounters in January were of single adults and a majority were expelled under Title 42,” said CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus. “Overall illegal narcotic seizures decreased, though there was a substantial increase of fentanyl interdictions. CBP continues to take important steps to improve our ability to interdict narcotics and keep dangerous drugs off our streets.”

CBP Southwest Border Enforcement Numbers for January 2022

The large number of expulsions during the pandemic has contributed to a higher-than-usual number of migrants making multiple border crossing attempts, which means that total encounters somewhat overstate the number of unique individuals arriving at the border.

The number of unique individuals encountered in January 2022 was 111,437, an 18 percent decrease compared to the number of unique individuals encountered the prior month.

In total, there were 153,941 encounters along the southwest land border in January, a 14 percent decrease compared to December. Of those, 26 percent involved individuals who had at least one prior encounter in the previous 12 months, compared to an average one-year re-encounter rate of 14 percent for FY2014-2019.

Nearly three-fourths (73 percent) of encounters were of single adults, with 113,132 encounters in January, a 2 percent decrease compared to December.

78,486 encounters, 51 percent of the total, were processed for expulsion under Title 42. 75,455 encounters were processed under Title 8. 69,976 encounters involving single adults (62 percent of all single adult encounters) were processed for expulsion under Title 42, with 43,156 processed under Title 8. 8,333 encounters involving family unit individuals (26 percent of all family unit individuals) were processed for expulsion under Title 42, with 23,462 processed under Title 8.



Unaccompanied Children

Encounters of unaccompanied children decreased 26 percent, with 8,777 encounters in January compared with 11,893 in December. In January, the average number of unaccompanied children in CBP custody was 295 per day, compared with an average of 704 per day in December.

Family Unit Individuals

Encounters of family unit individuals decreased by 39 percent from 51,736 in December to 31,795 in January—which is a 63 percent decrease from the peak of 86,631 in August 2021.

CBP Nationwide Total Encounters for FY22TD through January: 777,381

CBP Nationwide Encounters for FY22 January: 186,003

International Travel and Trade

One of CBP’s core mission objectives is to enhance the nation’s economic prosperity, including through the facilitation of lawful trade and travel. CBP continues to protect America’s national and economic security by facilitating legitimate trade while rigorously enforcing U.S. customs laws and regulations.

Count January 2020 January 2021 % Change from Jan 2020 January 2022 % Change from Jan 2021 Air 11,163,061 3,090,980 -72.3% 6,220,407 101.2% Passenger Vehicles 7,930,454 4,476,488 -43.6% 6,080,821 35.8% Pedestrians 4,113,188 1,879,340 -54.3% 2,799,992 49.0% Commercial Trucks 1,001,642 1,001,875 0.0% 1,005,111 0.3%

Since travel requirements were updated on January 22, CBP has processed an increased number of arriving travelers without any significant delays. The new rules allow travelers who are non-U.S. persons to enter the United States via land ports of entry and ferry terminals, provided they are fully vaccinated and have appropriate documentation. The updated guidelines conform with prior guidance allowing most non-immigrants (non-U.S. citizens and other covered persons) who are fully vaccinated to travel by air to the United States, regardless of the reason for travel.

CBP will continue to track traveler numbers and wait times over the next few months and continue to adjust as needed to make the travel experience more efficient. In the meantime, travelers can plan by doing the following:

Have a valid Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative document, such as a passport, Trusted Traveler Program card, or Enhanced Tribal Card.

Possess proof of an approved COVID-19 vaccination as outlined on the CDC website.

Verbally attest to their travel intent and COVID-19 vaccination status.

Be prepared to present any documents requested by the CBP officer.

DHS Expands Efforts to Stop Flow of Goods Produced by Forced Labor

DHS announced, as part of its implementation of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), that it is seeking public input to inform the Department’s continued efforts to prohibit goods from being imported into the United States that are produced with forced labor in the People’s Republic of China, including in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. The UFLPA prohibits goods from being imported into the United States that are either produced in China’s Xinjiang province or by certain entities identified in the forthcoming UFLPA enforcement strategy, unless the importer can prove by clear and convincing evidence that the goods were not produced with forced labor. After receiving comments, the Forced Labor Enforcement Task Force will conduct a public hearing and develop a strategy for supporting enforcement of section 307 of the Tariff Act of 1930, as amended. DHS and U.S. Customs and Border Protection will issue guidance for importers.

CBP Takes Action to Combat Forced Labor and Hold Companies Accountable

In January, DHS announced that CBP issued a new Withhold Release Order and two new forced labor Findings. By barring goods produced with forced labor from entering the United States, the Department is playing a critical role in protecting human rights and enforcing international labor standards. DHS also announced the designation of the DHS Chief Procurement Officer as the Department’s Senior Accountable Official to prevent forced labor and other forms of human trafficking in all DHS contracts and acquisitions. This new designated role will be responsible for ensuring effective implementation of anti-trafficking rules and best practices. These practices include information sharing and tracking, contracting officer trainings, suspension and debarment actions, and criminal referrals.

CBP published both forced labor Findings in the Customs Bulletin and the Federal Register. All forced labor enforcement actions are publicly available and listed by country on CBP’s Forced Labor Withhold Release Orders and Findings page. CBP is a critical component of the DHS’s Center for Countering Human Trafficking (CCHT), a cross-Department coordination center for countering sex trafficking and forced labor, including the importation of goods produced with forced labor. Its mission is to advance counter-human trafficking law enforcement operations, protect victims, and enhance prevention efforts by aligning DHS’s capabilities and expertise.

Accountability and Transparency

As part of the agency’s continuing effort to promote organizational accountability and transparency, CBP announced the release of its Report on Internal Investigations and Employee Accountability: Fiscal Year 2020. For FY2020, CBP leadership directed the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) and Human Resources Management (HRM) to generate a joint report combining information regarding allegation intake and misconduct investigations with information regarding disciplinary outcomes. CBP is committed to being a leader in law enforcement accountability and transparency by providing multiple ways to report incidents as well as timely, accurate, and appropriate information regarding CBP-related deaths, use of force incidents, and other critical incidents resulting in serious injuries. The Accountability and Transparency page provides the public with statements, policies, reports, and other important information concerning critical incidents and related OPR reviews and investigations.

Trade Stats/Seizures – Protecting the American Consumer

CBP works diligently with the trade community and port operators to ensure that merchandise is cleared as efficiently as possible. CBP works with the trade community to strengthen international supply chains and improve border security. There are several programs by which CBP works with importers, carriers, consolidators, licensed customs brokers, and manufacturers to advance information about shipments and expedite the inspection process at the ports of entry. CBP is available to conduct exams and is ready and willing to expand hours of operations if necessary to meet the growing demand for imported goods.

In January 2022 alone, CBP processed more than 3 million entry summaries valued at more than $259 billion, identifying estimated duties of nearly $8 billion to be collected by the U.S. government. In January, trade via the ocean environment accounted for more than 47 percent of the total import value, followed by air, truck, and rail.

Intellectual property rights violations continue to put America’s innovation economy at risk. Trade in counterfeit and pirated goods threaten the competitiveness of U.S. businesses, the livelihoods of American workers, and the health and safety of consumers.

In January 2022, CBP seized more than 1,600 shipments that contained counterfeit goods valued at more than $268 million.

Drug Seizures

CBP Officers, Border Patrol Agents, and Air and Marine Operations Agents continue to interdict the flow of illicit narcotics across the border. Nationwide, drug seizures (Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Heroin, Fentanyl, and Marijuana) by weight were down 1 percent in January compared to December. Seizures were as follows:

Cocaine seizures decreased 69 percent

Methamphetamine decreased 45 percent

Heroin seizures decreased 85 percent

Fentanyl seizures increased 57 percent

Additional CBP drug seizure statistics can be found here.

Agriculture Stats/Seizures – Securing American Agriculture

In January 2022, CBP agriculture specialists helped protect America’s agriculture, natural resources, and economic prosperity.

CBP issued 5,759 emergency action notifications for restricted and prohibited plant and animal products entering the United States.

CBP conducted 72,996 positive passenger inspections and issued 675 civil penalties and/or violations to the traveling public for failing to declare prohibited agriculture items.

CBP COVID-19 Response

The safety of our workforce, our communities, and individuals in our care is a top priority. CBP personnel put themselves and their families at risk with every encounter with the public.

Since the start of the pandemic:

More than 22,327 CBP employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

64 have passed away.

CBP continues to explore adjustments to workforce posture and health protocols based on widespread vaccine access:

CBP provides migrants who cannot be expelled under the CDC’s Title 42 order or are awaiting processing with PPE from the moment they are taken into custody, and migrants are required to keep masks on at all times.

CBP works with appropriate agencies that facilitate testing, diagnosis, isolation, and treatment of migrants, including: Local governments and non-governmental organizations for persons released from CBP custody; ICE for testing of persons to be released from CBP custody, particularly in locations without local government or NGO testing capability; and, HHS for testing of unaccompanied children.

DHS has developed a partnership model to test and isolate families who test positive for COVID-19, and reimburse 100 percent of the cost, provided that the state does not stand in the way.

NOTE: The previous MOU press release has been updated to correct a typographic error made in the average number of unaccompanied children in CBP custody for December 2021. The correct average number for December 2021 was 704 per day.

