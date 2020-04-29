(CBP photo)

CBP Field Operations at Hidalgo Seizes Substantial Amount of Drugs Worth Over $4 Million

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Hidalgo International Bridge seized $4,327,000 worth of alleged heroin and methamphetamine and arrested a man from Pharr, Texas in connection with this failed drug smuggling attempt.

“This was definitely a significant interception of hard narcotics that our frontline officers accomplished this weekend,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/ Anzalduas. “Keeping drugs out of our communities is a top priority for CBP Field Operations.”

On April 25, 2020 CBP officers at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge encountered a 24-year-old male U.S. citizen driving a white Ford F-150 pickup arriving from Mexico. A secondary inspection which included utilizing a non-intrusive imaging (NII) system resulted in the discovery of suspected narcotics concealed within the truck’s tires. CBP officers removed 14 packages containing nearly 121 pounds of alleged black-tar heroin and nine packages containing 51.72 pounds of alleged methamphetamine, valued at $3,293,000 and $1,034,000 respectively.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics, the pickup and arrested the driver and the case is being investigated by agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

