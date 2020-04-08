CBP Field Operations Seizes Nearly $652K in Marijuana Within Commercial Shipment

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers at the World Trade Bridge seized marijuana with a street value of $652,000 that was found in a commercial shipment.

“Officers at the Laredo Port of Entry excel in carrying out CBP’s border security mission and protecting the public from illegal narcotics,” said Port Director Gregory Alvarez, Laredo Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Saturday, April 4, when CBP officers assigned to the cargo facility encountered a commercial shipment of roofing tile arriving from Mexico. The 2020 International tractor and shipment was referred for a canine and non-intrusive imaging system inspection, resulting in the discovery of 576 packages containing 3,259 pounds of alleged marijuana concealed within the commodity.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $651,856.

CBP seized the narcotics and the contaminated roofing tile was discarded after extraction. The case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents for further investigation.

