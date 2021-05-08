BWI Airport image

CBP, Fire Rescue Save Unresponsive Infant Boy at BWI Airport

Three U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers helped save an unresponsive infant aboard a departing airplane on Wednesday at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI).

CBP Officers Tyler Brady, Supreme Jones, and Spencer Warner were conducting outbound inspection operations on a flight departing to Montego Bay, Jamaica when at about 12:23 p.m., a passenger reported that her infant son wasn’t breathing.

CBP officers noticed that the boy was unresponsive and Officer Warner immediately initiated lifesaving efforts by administering compression only cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Meanwhile, Officer Jones notified BWI Fire Rescue and Officer Brady established a safety perimeter.

BWI Fire Rescue paramedics arrived on scene at about 12:30 p.m., assumed lifesaving efforts, and transported the infant to a local hospital. The infant is expected to make a full recovery.

“This infant and his parents were incredibly fortunate that highly trained Customs and Border Protection officers were nearby to render immediate life-saving assistance to help paramedics save this precious young child’s life,” said Keith Fleming, Acting Director of Field Operations for CBP’s Baltimore Field Office.

