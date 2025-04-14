CBP Glitch Disrupting Trump Tariff Exemptions Resolved After 10-Hour Delay

A glitch in the system regarding the code to exempt all freight that was on the water this week and should be exempt from any new tariffs put into place by the Trump administration, including freight already on the way from China and any nations now under a 90-day reprieve, has now been fixed.

The glitch lasted for more than 10 hours, according to the latest alert provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The alert explained that U.S. Customs had deployed an “immediate correction to the issue reported earlier today” in which the Automated Commercial Environment did not accept the lower duty rate of 10% for entries that properly qualify as in-transit shipments filed since April 9.

