55.9 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, April 14, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityCustoms & ImmigrationCBP

CBP Glitch Disrupting Trump Tariff Exemptions Resolved After 10-Hour Delay

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

A glitch in the system regarding the code to exempt all freight that was on the water this week and should be exempt from any new tariffs put into place by the Trump administration, including freight already on the way from China and any nations now under a 90-day reprieve, has now been fixed.

The glitch lasted for more than 10 hours, according to the latest alert provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The alert explained that U.S. Customs had deployed an “immediate correction to the issue reported earlier today” in which the Automated Commercial Environment did not accept the lower duty rate of 10% for entries that properly qualify as in-transit shipments filed since April 9.

Read the rest of the story at CNBC.

50
Previous article
Daniel Comeaux Named as New Dallas Police Department Chief of Police
Next article
Upcoming Webinar to Highlight Opportunities for Small Manufacturers
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals