Thursday, July 17, 2025
CBP Highlights Border Security Milestones Achieved in June 2025

Zero illegal alien releases along southwest border for the second consecutive month

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
(CBP Photo)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has released finalized operational statistics for June 2025, highlighting key enforcement metrics across its core missions, including border security and narcotics interdiction.

Below is a snapshot of June’s key figures:

Border Enforcement

CBP reported that total encounters and apprehensions in June reached historic lows. According to the agency:

  • 25,228 total encounters were recorded nationwide — the lowest monthly total in CBP history.
  • 8,024 U.S. Border Patrol apprehensions nationwide marked a new historic low.
  • 6,072 apprehensions at the southwest border, a 15% decrease from the previous March record.
  • 136 apprehensions on June 28, the lowest single-day total on record for the agency.
  • Zero parole releases were reported in June, compared to 27,766 in June 2024.

Drug Seizures

CBP also reported a month-over-month increase in drug interdictions, noting that seizures of several controlled substances were up in June compared to May:

  • Fentanyl seizures totaled 742 pounds, a 3% increase.
  • Methamphetamine seizures rose by 102%.
  • Heroin seizures increased by 19%.
  • Cocaine seizures were up by 9%.

CBP’s data reflects ongoing enforcement efforts at ports of entry and along the border, including efforts to disrupt cartel-driven smuggling operations.

The original announcement can be found here.

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

