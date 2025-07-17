U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has released finalized operational statistics for June 2025, highlighting key enforcement metrics across its core missions, including border security and narcotics interdiction.

Below is a snapshot of June’s key figures:

Border Enforcement

CBP reported that total encounters and apprehensions in June reached historic lows. According to the agency:

25,228 total encounters were recorded nationwide — the lowest monthly total in CBP history.

8,024 U.S. Border Patrol apprehensions nationwide marked a new historic low.

6,072 apprehensions at the southwest border, a 15% decrease from the previous March record.

136 apprehensions on June 28, the lowest single-day total on record for the agency.

Zero parole releases were reported in June, compared to 27,766 in June 2024.

Drug Seizures

CBP also reported a month-over-month increase in drug interdictions, noting that seizures of several controlled substances were up in June compared to May:

Fentanyl seizures totaled 742 pounds, a 3% increase.

Methamphetamine seizures rose by 102%.

Heroin seizures increased by 19%.

Cocaine seizures were up by 9%.

CBP’s data reflects ongoing enforcement efforts at ports of entry and along the border, including efforts to disrupt cartel-driven smuggling operations.

The original announcement can be found here.