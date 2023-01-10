CBP Hosting Winter 2023 Virtual Career Expo

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced today its Winter 2023 Virtual Career Expo, scheduled for Jan. 25.

CBP is seeking entry-level and experienced law enforcement and professional staff across all offices to join a team of more than 60,000 dedicated federal workers. Interested applicants can discuss career options with CBP recruiters and attend live group presentations to learn more about the hiring process.

“CBP is hiring, and we’re offering qualified candidates an opportunity to join a diverse team of individuals across a variety of career paths to make a difference for their country and community,” said Andrea Bright, Human Resources Management Assistant Commissioner. “Whether on the frontline or behind the scenes, CBP needs candidates to fill critical border security and law enforcement positions across the country.”

A Law Enforcement Opportunities session will take place at 11:15 a.m. EST, and will include remarks from current Border Patrol Agents, Air and Marine Interdiction Agents, CBP Officers and Office of Professional Responsibility Special Agents. A Border Patrol Agent recruitment webinar is also scheduled for 1 p.m..

The expo will include a Non-Law Enforcement Opportunities session at 3:30 p.m., and a Hiring Process Explained session at 12:30 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. CBP Hiring Center professionals will be available in chat booths to answer questions about topics such as medical qualifications and the background investigation process.

“CBP and law enforcement agencies across the country are facing unprecedented challenges in hiring and recruiting,” said Bright. “In addition to providing competitive pay and a wide range of benefits at CBP, you will find a dynamic and meaningful mission with countless opportunities.”

As the nation’s largest law enforcement agency, CBP is charged with protecting the American people, safeguarding our borders, and enhancing the nation’s economic prosperity. On a typical day, CBP will conduct operations in 48 countries, 328 ports of entry, 135 Border Patrol stations, and 74 Air and Marine Operations locations.

For interested military veterans, CBP is one of only two federal agencies to be named to Monster.com’s 2021 “10 Best Companies for Veterans” list. Veterans account for almost 26% of all new hires and more than 28% of CBP’s total workforce.

