CBP, ICE, and USCIS to Ramp Up Crackdown on Visa Overstays Following Boulder Terrorist Attack

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

At the direction of the Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) are ramping up the review of immigration records and will take immediate appropriate actions to crackdown on visa overstays.

This urgent crackdown comes after authorities arrested 45-year-old Mohammed Sabry Soliman for setting at least eight Americans on fire in a shocking terrorist attack in Boulder, Colorado. Soliman is an Egyptian national who had overstayed his visa in the U.S. and remained in the country unlawfully since 2022. Soliman faces federal hate crime and multiple state felony charges.

“There is NO room in the United States for the rest of the world’s terrorist sympathizers. Anyone who thinks they can come to America and advocate for antisemitic violence and terrorism – think again. You are not welcome here. We will find you, deport you, and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”– Secretary Noem

The original announcement can be found here.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

