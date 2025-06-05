At the direction of the Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) are ramping up the review of immigration records and will take immediate appropriate actions to crackdown on visa overstays.

This urgent crackdown comes after authorities arrested 45-year-old Mohammed Sabry Soliman for setting at least eight Americans on fire in a shocking terrorist attack in Boulder, Colorado. Soliman is an Egyptian national who had overstayed his visa in the U.S. and remained in the country unlawfully since 2022. Soliman faces federal hate crime and multiple state felony charges.

“There is NO room in the United States for the rest of the world’s terrorist sympathizers. Anyone who thinks they can come to America and advocate for antisemitic violence and terrorism – think again. You are not welcome here. We will find you, deport you, and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”– Secretary Noem

