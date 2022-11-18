CBP Increases Recruitment Incentive for Border Patrol Agents

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is increasing its recruitment incentive to up to $20,000 for newly appointed Border Patrol Agent (BPA) applicants who enter on duty after November 9, 2022 and meet the requirements of the recruitment incentive.

“Securing the nation’s border to keep Americans safe, and supporting our workforce are top priorities for CBP,” said Andrea Bright, Assistant Commissioner, Human Resources Management. “To address the unprecedented hiring and recruiting challenges for law enforcement agencies, we are offering a $10,000 recruitment incentive for all newly appointed Border Patrol Agents who successfully complete the academy and another $10,000 if the Agent completes two years at a designated remote location.”

Remote locations include Sierra Blanca, Texas; Presidio, Texas; Sanderson, Texas; Comstock, Texas; Lordsburg, New Mexico; Freer, Texas; Hebbronville, Texas; and Ajo, Arizona. Candidates must complete the terms of agreement to receive the recruitment incentive payments.

Border Patrol Agents enforce immigration laws and detect, interdict and apprehend those who attempt to illegally enter or smuggle people or contraband across U.S. borders between official ports of entry. This includes preventing the entry of terrorists and terrorist weapons from entering the United States between ports of entry. Typical assignments include patrolling international land borders and coastal waters and responding to aircraft sightings and other anti-smuggling activities.

Visit the Apply Now page to submit a BPA application. If you are not ready to apply at this time but would like to learn more about the Border Patrol Agent position, contact a United States Border Patrol (USBP) recruiter.

