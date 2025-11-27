spot_img
Thursday, November 27, 2025
CBP Intercepts $10 Million in Meth Concealed in Lettuce Shipment at Pharr International Bridge

November 27, 2025

In a salad unfit for this year’s Thanksgiving table, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility in Pharr, Texas, intercepted $10,300,000 in alleged methamphetamine concealed in a shipment of lettuce.

“Within a shipment of salad greens, our frontline officers discovered contraband that does not belong on any holiday table,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. “As this seizure aptly illustrates, our officers’ use of tools and technology were instrumental in this massive takedown of hard narcotics.”

On Nov. 21, CBP officers at the Pharr International Bridge encountered a commercial vehicle attempting to make entry to the U.S. from Mexico. The vehicle was selected for further inspection utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment. Physical inspection led to the discovery of 500 packages of alleged methamphetamine with a combined weight of 1,153.01 pounds (523 kg) concealed within the shipment of lettuce.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations initiated a criminal investigation.

The original announcement can be found here.

