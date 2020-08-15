CBP Intercepts Hundreds of Counterfeit Batons from China

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Cincinnati have intercepted 817 shipments of counterfeit batons destined to individuals throughout the United States. Each baton carries a Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $150 had the product been genuine.

The batons, which were labeled to appear to be products of legitimate suppliers such as 511 Tactical and Armament Systems and Procedures , were being imported through a freight forwarder in Illinois and had originated in Shenzhen, China. They were manifested as “selfie sticks,” and “window breakers.” Accompanying the batons were potentially dangerous accessories such as spear tips.

“Our officers are very familiar with the many ways smugglers try to evade inspection,” said Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie. “A concern is that these parcels were mis-manifested, which is a tactic smugglers use when a shipment is going to be used for nefarious activities. We are committed to protecting the health and safety of our law-abiding citizens and our law enforcement counterparts.”

