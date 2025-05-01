An attempt to transport a shipment of counterfeit cigarettes valued at more than $729,000 went up in smoke as U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Laredo Port of Entry intercepted and seized the shipment this weekend.

After a shipment of cigarettes from Vietnam arrived at the U.S. at Miami Seaport, CBP officers placed a hold on the shipment and detained it once it arrived in Laredo, Texas in early March. After conducting a thorough examination and review of the shipment, CBP officers and import specialists assigned to the Agriculture Center for Excellence and Expertise determined that 17,500 cartons of cigarettes bore counterfeit marks. Upon further legal review, the shipment was seized on April 25. Had the cigarettes been genuine, the total Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price value of the shipment would have been $729,400.

“Our CBP officers and import specialists continue to maintain their vigilance and exercise due diligence to ensure that fake goods do not enter U.S. commerce,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “They utilize their training, experience and information from the registered trademark owners to authenticate imported merchandise and when they encounter counterfeits to promptly detain and seize such items, thereby protecting the U.S. economy and the consumer.”

The commercial importation of cigarettes falls under the import/entry team assigned to the Agriculture CEE. The Laredo Port of Entry has representation covering all 10 CEEs located onsite at the port.

The original announcement can be found here.