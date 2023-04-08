46.4 F
CBP Issues Urgent Call for Data Entry/Processing Contractor Support at Southwest Border Ports of Entry

In response to an increase in arrivals of noncitizens at SWB POEs, the Office of Field Operations (OFO) is preparing to increase its processing capabilities.

CBP has an urgent requirement to procure additional data entry contract personnel (Data Entry Initiative staff or Processors) for the expansion of processing capacity at Southwest Border (SWB) Ports of Entry (POEs.)

In response to an increase in arrivals of noncitizens at SWB POEs, the Office of Field Operations (OFO) is preparing to increase its processing capabilities while continuing to facilitate legitimate trade and travel safely and efficiently.

OFO needs data entry contract personnel at eight identified POEs: Brownsville, San Ysidro, Hidalgo, Paso del Norte, Nogales, Eagle Pass, Laredo, and Calexico. Additional DEI may be required for the Miami Field Office and/or other POE along the Southwest Border (SWB).

These services will be procured via task order against the aforementioned contractor’s GSA Schedule contract.

Period of Performance: April 3, 2023 through April 2, 2024. The estimated total value of this requirement is $95,000,000.

Read more at SAM.gov

