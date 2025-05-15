U.S. Customs and Border Protection has issued a Withhold Release Order (WRO) against Taepyung Salt Farm based on information that reasonably indicates the use of forced labor in violation of 19 U.S.C. § 1307 in the production of the company’s sea salt products. Effective immediately, CBP personnel at all U.S. ports of entry will detain sea salt products sourced from Taepyung Salt Farm in South Korea.

CBP identified the following International Labour Organization forced labor indicators during its investigation of Taepyung Salt Farm: abuse of vulnerability, deception, restriction of movement, retention of identity documents, abusive living and working conditions, intimidation and threats, physical violence, debt bondage, withholding of wages, and excessive overtime.

“The fight against forced labor is a top priority for CBP,” said CBP Acting Commissioner Pete Flores. “Products made with forced labor do not belong in the United States.”

The WRO against Taepyung Salt Farm is the latest action CBP has taken to address forced labor and other human rights abuses around the world.

“Combatting forced labor in our supply chain is one of many ways we work to ensure an even playing field for law-abiding American businesses,” said Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner of CBP Office of Trade Susan S. Thomas.

With the issuance of this WRO, CBP currently oversees and enforces 52 WROs and nine Findings under 19 U.S.C. § 1307.

19 U.S.C. § 1307 prohibits the importation of “all goods, wares, articles, and merchandise mined, produced, or manufactured wholly or in part in any foreign country by convict labor or/and forced labor, or/and indentured labor under penal sanctions… including forced or indentured child labor.” When CBP has information reasonably indicating that imported goods are made by forced labor in violation of 19 U.S.C. § 1307, the agency will order personnel at U.S. ports of entry to detain shipments of those goods. Importers of detained shipments may seek to destroy or export their shipments or seek to demonstrate that the merchandise is admissible.

The original announcement can be found here.