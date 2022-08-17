CBP: July Border Encounters Decrease 4 Percent from Previous Month

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released operational statistics for July 2022, which can be viewed online here.

“This marks the second month in a row of decreased encounters along the Southwest border. While the encounter numbers remain high, this is a positive trend and the first two-month drop since October 2021,” said CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus. “In May, CBP launched a digital advertising campaign to dissuade irregular migration by targeting the lies smugglers use to lure the vulnerable into a dangerous journey that often ends in removal or death. That danger was highlighted in the recent takedown of a deadly human smuggling network based in Guatemala responsible for the death of a Guatemalan woman who died in Texas in April 2021. These are among many actions we are taking to reduce irregular migration and dismantle the human smuggling operations that put these migrants in danger.”

CBP Southwest Border Enforcement Numbers for July 2022

The large number of expulsions during the pandemic has contributed to a higher-than-usual number of migrants making multiple border crossing attempts, which means that total encounters somewhat overstate the number of unique individuals arriving at the border.

The number of unique individuals encountered nationwide in July 2022 was 162,792 , a one percent increase in the number of unique enforcement encounters than the prior month.

, a in the number of unique enforcement encounters than the prior month. In total, there were 199,976 encounters along the southwest land border in July, a four percent decrease compared to June. Of those, 22 percent involved individuals who had at least one prior encounter in the previous 12 months, compared to an average one-year re-encounter rate at the southwest land border of 15 percent for FY2014-2019.

encounters along the southwest land border in July, a decrease compared to June. Of those, involved individuals who had at least one prior encounter in the previous 12 months, compared to an average one-year re-encounter rate at the southwest land border of for FY2014-2019. Two-thirds ( 67 percent ) of all southwest land border encounters were single adults, with 134,362 encounters in July, a four percent decrease compared to June.

) of all southwest land border encounters were single adults, with encounters in July, a decrease compared to June. 74,573 encounters, 37 percent of the total, were processed for expulsion under Title 42. 125,403 encounters were processed under Title 8. 64,799 encounters involving single adults ( 48 percent of all single adult encounters) were processed for expulsion under Title 42, with 69,563 processed under Title 8. 9,574 encounters involving family unit individuals (18 percent of all family unit individuals) were processed for expulsion under Title 42, with 42,466 processed under Title 8.

encounters, of the total, were processed for expulsion under Title 42. encounters were processed under Title 8.

Unaccompanied Children

Encounters of unaccompanied children decreased 13 percent, with 13,299 encounters in July compared with 15,255 in June. In July, the average number of unaccompanied children in CBP custody was 562 per day, compared with an average of 752 per day in June.

Family Unit individuals

Encounters of family unit individuals increased by 0.4 percent from 51,822 in June to 52,040 in July—which is 40 percent decrease from the peak of 86,631 in August 2021.

CBP Nationwide Total Encounters for FY22TD through July: 2,242,413

Ongoing Migration Management Efforts

CBP continues to enforce U.S. immigration law and apply consequences to those without a legal basis to remain in the U.S. Current restrictions at the U.S. border have not changed; single adults and families encountered at the southwest border will continue to be expelled, where appropriate, under CDC’s Title 42 Order. Those who are not expelled will be processed under the long-standing Title 8 authority and placed into removal proceedings.

Under Title 8, those who attempt to enter the United States without authorization, and who are unable to establish a legal basis to remain in the United States (such as a valid asylum claim), will be quickly removed. Individuals who have been removed under Title 8 are also subject to additional long-term consequences beyond removal from the United States, including bars to future immigration benefits.

DHS has been executing a comprehensive and deliberate strategy to secure our borders and build a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system. The strategy is based on six pillars: surge resources; increase efficiency to reduce strain on the border; employ an aggressive consequence regime; bolster the capacity of NGOs and partner with state and local partners; go after cartels and smugglers; and work with our regional partners. This comprehensive plan leverages a whole-of-government approach to prepare for and manage the current and anticipated increases in encounters of noncitizens at our Southwest Border. Read more here.

International Travel and Trade

One of CBP’s core mission objectives is to enhance the nation’s economic prosperity, including through the facilitation of lawful trade and travel. CBP continues to protect America’s national and economic security by facilitating legitimate trade while rigorously enforcing U.S. customs laws and regulations.

Count July 2020 July 2021 % July 2021 Change from July 2020 July 2022 % July 2022 Change from July 2020 % July 2022 Change from July

2021 Air 1,097,103 6,133,350 459% 11,688,082 965% 91% Passenger Vehicles 4,017,192 5,277,362 31% 8,007,735 99% 52% Pedestrians 1,586,102 2,304,258 45% 3,560,353 124% 55% Commercial Trucks 1,005,420 1,034,488 3% 1,026,364 2% -1%

Since travel restrictions were eased on November 8, CBP has processed increased numbers of arriving travelers without any significant delays. The new rules allow travelers who are non-U.S. persons to seek to enter the United States for non-essential travel via land ports of entry and ferry terminals, provided they are fully vaccinated and have appropriate documentation. The updated guidelines also allow most non-immigrants (non-U.S. citizens and other covered persons) who are fully vaccinated to travel by air to the United States, regardless of the reason for travel.

CBP will continue to track traveler numbers and wait times over the next few months and continue to adjust as needed to make the travel experience more efficient. In the meantime, travelers can plan by doing the following:

Have a valid Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative document, such as a passport, Trusted Traveler Program card, or Enhanced Tribal Card.

Possess proof of an approved COVID-19 vaccination as outlined on the CDC website.

Verbally attest to their travel intent and COVID-19 vaccination status.

Be prepared to present any documents requested by the CBP officer.

Accountability and Transparency

As part of the agency’s continuing effort to promote organizational accountability and transparency, CBP announced the release of its Report on Internal Investigations and Employee Accountability: Fiscal Year 2020. For FY2020, CBP leadership directed the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) and Human Resources Management (HRM) to generate a joint report combining information regarding allegation intake and misconduct investigations with information regarding disciplinary outcomes. CBP is committed to being a leader in law enforcement accountability and transparency by providing multiple ways to report incidents as well as timely, accurate, and appropriate information regarding CBP-related deaths, use of force incidents, and other critical incidents resulting in serious injuries. The Accountability and Transparency page provides the public with statements, policies, reports, and other important information concerning critical incidents and related OPR reviews and investigations.

Trade Stats/Seizures – Protecting the American Consumer

CBP works diligently with the trade community and port operators to ensure that merchandise is cleared as efficiently as possible. CBP works with the trade community to strengthen international supply chains and improve border security. There are several programs by which CBP works with importers, carriers, consolidators, licensed customs brokers, and manufacturers to advance information about the shipments and expedite the inspection process at the ports of entry. CBP is available to conduct exams and is ready and willing to expand hours of operations if necessary to meet the growing demand for imported goods.

In July 2022 alone, CBP processed more than 2.8 million entry summaries valued at more than $280 billion, identifying estimated duties of nearly $8.9 billion to be collected by the U.S. government. In July, trade via the ocean environment accounted for more than 47.46 percent of the total import value, followed by air, truck, and rail.

Intellectual property rights violations continue to put America’s innovation economy at risk. Trade in counterfeit and pirated goods threaten the competitiveness of U.S. businesses, the livelihoods of American workers, and the health and safety of consumers.

In July 2022, CBP seized nearly 1,669 shipments that contained counterfeit goods valued at more than $340 million.

Drug Seizures

CBP officers, Border Patrol agents, and Air and Marine Operations agents continue to interdict the flow of illicit narcotics across the border. Nationwide, drug seizures (Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Heroin, Fentanyl, and Marijuana) by weight were down one percent in July compared to June. Seizures were as follows:

Cocaine seizures decreased 56 percent

Methamphetamine increased 15 percent

Heroin seizures increased 8 percent

Fentanyl seizures increased 203 percent

Additional CBP drug seizure statistics can be found here.

Agriculture Stats/Seizures – Securing American Agriculture

In July 2022, CBP agriculture specialists helped protect America’s agriculture, natural resources, and economic prosperity.

CBP issued 5,309 emergency action notifications for restricted and prohibited plant and animal products entering the United States.

emergency action notifications for restricted and prohibited plant and animal products entering the United States. CBP conducted 96,586 positive passenger inspections and issued 619 civil penalties and/or violations to the traveling public for failing to declare prohibited agriculture items.

