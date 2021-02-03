CBP K9 Finds Cocaine Inside Backpacks on Board a Cargo Vessel

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized 181 pounds (82 kilos) of cocaine on February 1, from six backpacks found on board the cargo vessel M/V Molly Schulte calling at the port of San Juan from Caucedo, Dominican Republic. The estimated value of the seized cocaine is $ 2.2 million.
On February 1, a CBP Contraband Enforcement Team boarded the vessel for a routine inspection. Inside the vessel, a CBP K9 recognized a familiar smell within six backpacks near the cargo deck.
CBP officers inspected the contents of the backpacks finding bricks, which later field tested positive to the properties of cocaine.