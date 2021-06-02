CBP Launches New Mobile Passport Control App Pilot in Philadelphia, Fort Lauderdale

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced its new Mobile Passport Control application (MPC) to streamline entry into the United States.

The new app is part of CBP’s efforts to introduce new technologies and expand on current ones over the past year in order to create a more secure, straightforward, and best-in-class traveler experience.

The MPC app will allow travelers to submit their passport and travel information using a mobile device and will enable them to store their information so it will be readily available for future international travel, eliminating the need for a paper form or use of an Automated Passport Control (APC) kiosk. This results in less congestion and more efficient processing.

The MPC program was originally launched in August 2014 and has been used by more than 4.3 million travelers at 33 ports of entry, including 29 airports and four seaports. The new MPC app was created to better safeguard travelers’ privacy. It was piloted at Dulles International Airport in May, and has now expanded to Philadelphia and Fort Lauderdale, with an expected national launch in coming months.

Eligible travelers can use the MPC app by simply downloading it for free from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Users will be prompted to create a profile with their passport information, name, gender, date of birth, and country of citizenship. Upon landing in the United States, travelers will select their arrival airport or seaport and terminal, take a self-photo, and answer a series of CBP inspection-related questions. Once the traveler submits their transaction through the app, the traveler will receive an electronic receipt with an encrypted Quick Response (QR) code. Travelers then bring their physical passport and mobile device with their digital QR-coded receipt to a CBP officer to finalize their inspection for entry into the United States.

For more information on MPC, including user eligibility, visit the CBP MPC website.

