CBP Launches Program Allowing Retired Personnel to Return to Duty

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced new reemployment initiatives that allow retired Border Patrol Agents and CBP Officers to return to duty under special term appointments while maintaining their retirement benefits.

The program enables eligible retirees to rejoin the agency through the use of a Dual Compensation Waiver, which allows participants to receive both their full federal annuity and full salary during the appointment period.

“These initiatives recognize the invaluable experience and dedication of our former personnel,” said Melvin Harris, Acting Assistant Commissioner for Human Resources Management. “Their expertise is an asset to CBP, and we’re honored to welcome them back.”

According to the agency, the reemployment opportunities are full-time, term appointments that generally last between one and four years, with the potential for extension depending on mission requirements. The initiative is designed to leverage the experience and institutional knowledge of former personnel in support of CBP’s operational needs.

The original announcement can be found here.