CBP LEADER LINDA JACKSTA JOINS GOVERNMENT TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES COALITION AS STRATEGIC ADVISOR

Washington, D.C. February 28 – The Government Technology & Services Coalition announced today that Linda Jacksta, former Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner, Operations Support, U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP), has joined the Coalition’s Board of Strategic Advisors. Ms. Jacksta’s experience across border security, international trade, information technology (IT), acquisition, and human resources, will provide GTSC with deep insights into how industry may better serve the goals and missions across CBP and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“Protecting our borders and maintaining the free movement of travel and trade across our borders continues to be critical to our nation’s economy and prosperity,” said Kristina Tanasichuk, Founder & CEO of GTSC, “her experience innovating across CBP in a variety of critical positions will help GTSC members understand the agency’s challenges, innovative routes to address them, and work better to achieve CBP’s missions.”

Ms. Jacksta is a senior border security and intelligence leader with more than 35 years of service to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) CBP. As a member of the Senior Executive Service (SES), she developed and implemented a wide range of solutions to address some of the agency’s most complex challenges. She led efforts to address border security threats and operational challenges, established an enterprise data analytics organization leveraging data for critical decision-making, developed extensive Intelligence Community (IC) partnerships, and was instrumental in formation of the agency’s National Use of Force Control Board.

“I’m very pleased to be joining GTSC as Strategic Advisor. I have worked with GTSC over the years both as a Federal Executive, and now as a member of industry. I cannot think of a better organization to support, in terms of advancing the goals of securing our homeland.”

In her most recent role as Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner, Operations Support Ms. Jacksta led and directed the intelligence, international affairs, planning and requirements development, data analytics, emergency preparedness, forensic/scientific services, and use of force policy functions in support of mission effectiveness for CBPs 60,000 employees. Currently, Jacksta is President and CEO at J2 Consulting Group, a Board Member at Liberty Defense, and a Principal, at Deep Water Point (a GTSC Strategic Partner).

The Government Technology & Services Coalition was founded by small business government contractors and has created a trusted network of government and industry to achieve the mission of securing the homeland.

Jacksta joins a number of distinguished colleagues including former Secretary Michael Chertoff, former Acting Secretary Elaine Duke, former FEMA Administrator Brock Long, Francis X Taylor, former Head of Intelligence & Analysis for DHS, Matthew Albence, former Director of Immigration & Customs Enforcement, among many others.

