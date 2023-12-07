CBP Memphis intercepts state’s first-ever treehopper bugs

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agriculture specialists in Memphis recently intercepted rare treehopper bugs (Matcalfiellla Monogramma) on Persea sp leaves. – the first ever of its kind in the state of Tennessee. Treehoppers produce honeydew, which can promote the growth of harmful fungi, such as Sooty Mold on plants.

CBP agriculture specialists assigned to a local express consignment facility placed an Agriculture hold on a shipment from Mexico that had various food items listed on the manifest. The shipment was later presented for examination, revealing approximately 2.175kg beef, 1.995kg pork, and 0.45kg fresh Persea sp leaves. No documentation accompanied the shipment at the time of the exam, and no entry had been filed. The leaves were inspected, resulting in the interception of 2 living and 2 dead adult treehoppers. Federal officials later confirmed the interception as First-in-State Actionable Metcalfiella monogramma (Germar) (Membracidae). All prohibited items were destroyed by Steam Sterilization under CBPAS supervision.

CBP agriculture specialists have extensive training and experience in the biological sciences and agricultural inspection. On a typical day nationally last year, they inspected almost 1 million people as well as air and sea cargo imported to the United States, intercepting 240 different pests and 2,677 quarantine material interceptions such as plant, meat, animal byproduct, and soil at U.S. ports of entry.

CBP agriculture specialists protect our nation’s ag industry and the economy and way of life of the American people. These efforts are critical in preventing the outbreak of deadly diseases in the United States, which could result in health risks to Americans and economic disruption.