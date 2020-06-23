CBP Officers Apprehend 48 Making Illegal Entry at Rail Crossings

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at the El Paso port of entry apprehended 48 illegal aliens between June 18 and June 20. All were attempting to enter the U.S. illegally as railcar stowaways as an avenue to travel from Mexico to the U.S.

“CBP Officers must be vigilant and cognizant of potential hiding areas as human smugglers will use any means available in an attempt to smuggle people across the border,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha. “In some cases people were placed in rail cars that were sealed from the outside. The consequences could be life-threatening especially with our triple digit temperatures.”

The first incident occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. June 18. CBP Officers processing a northbound train arriving from Mexico apprehended 13 undocumented aliens attempting to make entry without inspection at the Union Pacific rail crossing. The undocumented aliens were hiding in an auto hauler. Five of the undocumented aliens were found to be previously deported.

The second incident occurred just before 1:30 a.m. June 19. CBP Officers processing a northbound train arriving from Mexico apprehended six undocumented aliens attempting to make entry without inspection at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe rail crossing. CBP Officers located the undocumented aliens hiding in an auto hauler rail car. Three of the aliens were found to be previously deported and one had a prior battery/domestic violence charge.

The third incident occurred just after 1 a.m. June 20. CBP Officers processing a northbound train arriving from Mexico apprehended five undocumented aliens attempting to make entry without inspection at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe rail crossing. CBP Officers located the aliens in an auto hauler rail car. Three of the undocumented aliens were found to be previously deported.

The last incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on June 20. CBP Officers processing a northbound train arriving from Mexico apprehended 24 undocumented aliens attempting to make entry without inspection at the Union Pacific rail crossing. The undocumented aliens were hiding in three auto hauler rail cars. Five of the undocumented aliens were found to be previously deported.

The undocumented aliens taken into custody were from Guatemala, Honduras, Ecuador, Brazil, Mexico and El Salvador. All will be charged and processed according to the applicable immigration laws.

