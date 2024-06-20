68.9 F
CBP Officers Arrest Man with Stolen Credit Cards and IDs

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
The NEXUS lane at Peace Bridge (CBP)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Peace Bridge Port of Entry arrested a United States citizen for possession of several stolen credit cards and other forms of identification not belonging to him.

Yesterday, CBP officers encountered a 33-year-old male U.S. citizen from the city of New York as he was being returned by Canada Border Services Agency officers after being denied entry into Canada. CBP officers then referred the man for a secondary examination to verify his identity. During the secondary examination, officers discovered several forms of identification in his possession containing multiple names. Further investigation uncovered stolen state issued identification cards, state issued benefits cards, social security cards and credit cards, of which all had been reported stolen. The man was taken into custody and subsequently processed by CBP officers.

“Our CBP Officers continue to maintain their diligence in identifying and intercepting criminals entering the United States,” said Assistant Port Director Dawn Caltagirone. “This encounter highlights the commitment and perseverance of our officer’s enforcement mindset to bring criminals to justice and protect our communities.”

After CBP processing, the stolen property and man were turned over to the Buffalo Police Department to face eight felony charges for Grand Larceny and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property.

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
