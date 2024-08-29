CBP Officers Arrest West Virginia Citizen for Multiple Weapons Possession

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Buffalo, Peace Bridge border crossing, arrested a United States citizen who was in possession of multiple firearms.

On Saturday, CBP officers encountered a passenger vehicle operated by a 36-year-old-male United States citizen from West Virgina. When officers requested travel documents, the passenger did not possess the required identification and subsequently both the driver and passenger were referred to a secondary inspection. During the secondary examination, officers discovered an Eagle Arms AR-15 rifle in the trunk, 143 rounds of .223 ammunition, six 30-round .223 ammunition magazines and a Taurus G2S 9mm handgun. Additionally, CBP officers determined that the driver unlawfully possessed the firearms due to prior arrest convictions as indicated by the National Crime Information Center.

“I am proud of our vigilant and enforcement minded officers who use their training and experience every day to prioritize our mission and the safety of our country,” said Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “We continue to collaborate with our State and Local law enforcement partners to remove unlawfully possessed firearms from our communities.”

The driver was taken into custody and subsequently processed by CBP officers. After processing, the driver and firearms were turned over to the Buffalo Police Department to face felony charges of Criminal Possession of a Loaded Firearm and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.