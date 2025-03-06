44 F
CBP Officers at Presidio Port Make Large Cocaine Seizure

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Presidio port of entry seized 27 pounds of cocaine March 2. The drugs were hidden in a vehicle being driven by a 24-year-old male U.S. citizen.

“CBP officers employ multiple tools and techniques to identify and stop drug smugglers,” said CBP Presidio Port Director Benito Reyes Jr. “This layered enforcement approach allows CBP to quickly separate legitimate trade and travel from those who attempt to violate the laws of our nation and stop the flow of drugs from entering our nation.”

The seizure was made just after 4 p.m. when a 2018 Nissan Rogue with a lone male driver arrived from Mexico. CBP officers selected the vehicle for a secondary exam.

CBP officers searched the vehicle and located multiple bundles concealed in the floorboard area. A CBP drug sniffing dog search the conveyance and also alerted to the vehicle. A non-intrusive scan of the vehicle also indicated anomalies in the floorboard area.

CBP officers removed 10 cocaine-filled bundles from the floorboard compartment.

CBP officers arrested the driver. He was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents to face federal charges associated with the failed smuggling attempt.

The original announcement can be found here.

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

