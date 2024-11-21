49.6 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, November 21, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityCustoms & ImmigrationCBP

CBP Officers at the Progreso Port of Entry Seize 35 Pounds of Cocaine

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Packages containing 35 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Progreso Port of Entry. (CBP Photo)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Progreso Port of Entry seized 35 pounds of cocaine hidden within a northbound vehicle.

“Our frontline officers continue to work diligently to safeguard our communities through narcotic interdiction coupled with the effective use of technology,” said Port Director Walter Weaver, Progreso Port of Entry. “A seizure like this exemplifies the importance and necessity of our ongoing border security mission.”

The seizure occurred on Nov. 11 at the Progreso International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2013 Dodge for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of a non-intrusive inspection system and CBP canines. Upon further physical examination, CBP officers discovered 14 packages containing 35 pounds of alleged cocaine within the vehicle. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $468,302.

CBP seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

The original announcement can be found here.

50
Previous article
Norfolk CBP Officers Intercept Fentanyl in Vehicle Container Destined to Sierra Leone
Next article
CBP Trade Regulatory Audit Directorate Opens Laredo Field Office to Strengthen U.S. Trade Law Compliance
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals